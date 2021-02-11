rear frame rail repair 1965 coupe

R

rixtang

New Member
Jan 2, 2021
Lancaster Ohio
I have a very rough 1965 coupe that I am determined to save. This may surprise some, but the rear frame rails are rusted. In fact the right one was cut off and replaced with an I-beam. I have the repair sections from CJ Pony. The left side, although seriously rusted is still there. I want to find out a point from which I can measure to get a correct fit. If I were to measure from the axle snubbers on each side would they be equal? Thanks in advance
 

