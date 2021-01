I have a 2K GT convertible and am battling some leaks in the cloth/canvas around the rear window. Given the weight of the window and the placement, I think your only recourse (like mine) is to replace the rear window portion.



I have seen the occasional convertible with clear plastic sheeting (think 10mm or better from the hardware store) duct taped into the hole, but it is ugly, noisy and probably doesn't seal well against the weather. The strongest duct tape I've encountered is Gorilla tape, but I doubt that would hold the actual glass in very long, since your cloth/canvas around the window opening is probably rotted/damaged. Hope you can figure something out.