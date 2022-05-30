Rear glass window separation from convertible top.

L

LAFF

Enough to make my old Nipples hard
Jul 2, 2019
345
319
71
74
Chillicothe, Missouri
Don’t know how it’s gonna work out, but tonight my grandson and myself attempted to glue the bottom of the window to the bottom of the convertible top.
Started separately this Winter.
Just put some Duct Tap on it for awhile.
Stopped by an automotive glass shop that everyone said was the best on my way home from the VA in Leavenworth, Ks. Ask him if he could fix it. After all it was was just glued in to begin with. Told me no as he guaranteed his work, and wouldn’t guarantee it. Told him I didn’t care.
I had been online and people had suggested the 3M stuff and I told him that. He said it was okay but he had something better.
Went in and handed me a tube of stuff that he said was the best stuff he ever used. Said if it works to let him know.
After cleaning and preparing everything Gage and I went out to the garage and did it.
If it holds it—it has to be good as the fabric slot the window sits in is only about 5/8” deep.
I will find out Tuesday since I have to drive to the VA on Tuesday.
 

Attachments

  • 605D045E-F20A-455F-B0B3-7CE0C4D01C35.jpeg
    605D045E-F20A-455F-B0B3-7CE0C4D01C35.jpeg
    283.9 KB · Views: 2
  • 18AF58F3-829B-4345-8747-4DE311304AAF.jpeg
    18AF58F3-829B-4345-8747-4DE311304AAF.jpeg
    303.8 KB · Views: 3
  • F58D9F13-3F24-405A-8AA6-48CBCECBCFC3.jpeg
    F58D9F13-3F24-405A-8AA6-48CBCECBCFC3.jpeg
    278.6 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
For Sale 1990 Mustang LX Convertible
Replies
12
Views
609
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Purzell
P
J
89 gt convertible question
Replies
11
Views
483
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
B
Interior and Upholstery Rear glass in convertible top
Replies
3
Views
426
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
E
Interior and Upholstery 90 Convertible rear window broke?!
Replies
5
Views
804
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
B
90 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE TOP
Replies
8
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Potomus Pete
Potomus Pete
Top Bottom