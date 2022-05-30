Rear glass window separation from convertible top.

Don’t know how it’s gonna work out, but tonight my grandson and myself attempted to glue the bottom of the window to the bottom of the convertible top.

Started separately this Winter.

Just put some Duct Tap on it for awhile.

Stopped by an automotive glass shop that everyone said was the best on my way home from the VA in Leavenworth, Ks. Ask him if he could fix it. After all it was was just glued in to begin with. Told me no as he guaranteed his work, and wouldn’t guarantee it. Told him I didn’t care.

I had been online and people had suggested the 3M stuff and I told him that. He said it was okay but he had something better.

Went in and handed me a tube of stuff that he said was the best stuff he ever used. Said if it works to let him know.

After cleaning and preparing everything Gage and I went out to the garage and did it.

If it holds it—it has to be good as the fabric slot the window sits in is only about 5/8” deep.

I will find out Tuesday since I have to drive to the VA on Tuesday.