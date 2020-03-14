Rear hood adjustment/alignment?

Ended up finally replacing the bumper and hood on my car after they had been damaged awhile back and I seem to be having som trouble with my new hood. I should mention that as far as the old hood I had no alignment problems whatsoever, just some crunching in the nose that really was about a 3/10 on the damage scale. The new hood on the passenger side does not want to line up correctly in the rear with my fender and when opening it scrapes the lower seal on my windshield and has apparently done enough damage to crack it (the windshield). On top of that I have 5 or 6 spacers between the passenger fender and the actual body on the rear bolt alone just to make it half-*ss line up. Everything on the front is perfect, but this rear though-pictures were taken at night. I will post more when daylight comes my way.