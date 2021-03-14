Engine Rear Main Cap marred?

Mystang66

Mystang66

Member
Jul 23, 2011
63
10
19
Minneapolis, MN
I pulled my 302 apart this weekend to install a new main seal. It seems to be leaking at the bottom of the main seal (I’m certain it’s the main seal and not the pan gasket). I pulled the rear main cap off to make it easier to replace the sleeve and when I did, I noticed that it has a chip of sorts in it (see pic). I assume this is contributing to the leak. Wondering if I use RTV around the outer lip when I replace the seal if that will make sure it seals or if I need to replace the main cap?
318772EA-C452-4443-9BFE-264D7C87D1B3.jpeg
 
  • Huh???
Reactions: 7991LXnSHO

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mystang66
Engine New Rear Main Seal leaks
Replies
31
Views
943
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Mystang66
Engine Rear Main Seal Sleeve Removal
Replies
1
Views
92
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Specracer
S
Mystang66
Engine Possible warped flexplate
Replies
2
Views
116
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
ragtop88
Engine Rear Engine Oil Leak
Replies
6
Views
937
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
H
Flywheel Oil leak
Replies
9
Views
873
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Hybrid707
H
Top Bottom