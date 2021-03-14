I pulled my 302 apart this weekend to install a new main seal. It seems to be leaking at the bottom of the main seal (I’m certain it’s the main seal and not the pan gasket). I pulled the rear main cap off to make it easier to replace the sleeve and when I did, I noticed that it has a chip of sorts in it (see pic). I assume this is contributing to the leak. Wondering if I use RTV around the outer lip when I replace the seal if that will make sure it seals or if I need to replace the main cap?