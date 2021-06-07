I know this has been widely talked about, but I am really struggling to fix the glitch.



I have a 1992 mustang with a 347 stroker. I had recently replaced the rear main seal when the engine was out when I was doing engine bay cleanup. The problem is she continues to slowly drip oil. I then pulled the tranny and install the felpro seal savor with a new seal, and yet again she continues to leak. I used blue loctite on the flywheel bolts, and am running the stock PCV valve with vented valve covers. What else should I do to stop this silly leak?