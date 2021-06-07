Engine Rear main seal keep leaking, second attempt

I know this has been widely talked about, but I am really struggling to fix the glitch.

I have a 1992 mustang with a 347 stroker. I had recently replaced the rear main seal when the engine was out when I was doing engine bay cleanup. The problem is she continues to slowly drip oil. I then pulled the tranny and install the felpro seal savor with a new seal, and yet again she continues to leak. I used blue loctite on the flywheel bolts, and am running the stock PCV valve with vented valve covers. What else should I do to stop this silly leak?
 

I'm the same with a stock 5L. Brand new seal still drips. I read someone in a forum once say with these cars even Ford considers a slight drip within the range of 'normal'
I also read you're supposed to use thread sealer (not thread locker) on the flywheel bolts.
 
I read where the seal saver needs to be installed with red loctite or it will leak between it and the crank.....
 
