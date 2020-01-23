I have the old RMS out and about to install a new rear main seal. Just wondering if i should install a sleeve here as well?



I have 100K on the crank/block. I replaced a leaky RMS about 2K miles ago when i did a 5-spd swap. When i pulled the motor a couple months ago, the seak i had previously installed was seeping, but not leaking a whole lot. PCV and other parts are all new, so i don't think i have a crankcase pressure issue on my N/A motor.



Anyway, I have a Ford Racing M-6701-B302 seal, which i believe is OEM since the seal itself has an F1SE part number on it.



I also have a Felpro 21-2100 crank seal, and the Felpro 16300 sleeve install tool.



I've inspected the crank the best i can, and possibly see a wear groove around the circumference. But, the previous seal was leaking a little. Should i install the sleeve? Any downside to installing the sleeve if it wasn't needed? I read it scored the crank, so you will always need to use a sleeve on it.