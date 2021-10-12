Fox Rear Qtr window regulator bent..window needs help to roll up ‘91 convert GT

B

Bsimps

Member
Dec 27, 2019
15
3
13
Sarasota Fl
Hello Good Friends, When I try to put the qtr window up, it will go 1/4 of the way and start to skip so I have to pull it up a bit and up it goes..l took it all apart so I could see the regulator teeth and window motor teeth, as I start the window up I notice a very slight bend on the regulator and the teeth don’t align So it skips…When I push against the regulator (towards the interior) the window goes up without any issue?? I’m using a small screwdriver against the regulator, No teeth are missing on the regulator or window motor… and its only off a 1/16 inch or so from meshing properly .. tried to bend it a little with a pry bar but no luck….apologize for the long explanation. Any ideas or suggestions??
 

