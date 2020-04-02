Rear quarter marker lights.

Was trying to get the rear marker lights off so I can black them out. Useless lights anyhow. But had to fire up the computer and do a search to even figure out how to get the stupid things off. LOL!!



I think with the black out tape I put on them, the lights will likely show through just a little teeny bit. For the front, for now, I'm just going to black out the reflector portion of them. Will order new and proper parts once this beer virus stops farking around with world order.