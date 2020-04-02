Rear quarter marker lights.

C

cbxer55

Member
Jan 25, 2020
59
21
18
58
Oklahoma
Was trying to get the rear marker lights off so I can black them out. Useless lights anyhow. But had to fire up the computer and do a search to even figure out how to get the stupid things off. LOL!!

I think with the black out tape I put on them, the lights will likely show through just a little teeny bit. For the front, for now, I'm just going to black out the reflector portion of them. Will order new and proper parts once this beer virus stops farking around with world order.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
foxbodybill89 Interior and Upholstery 89 vert rear quarter panels Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Habu135 What's it Worth? LX Rear Quarter Glass What is it Worth?!?!? 3
fredfifty Fox Coupe Rear Quarter Window Decals 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
K 93 convertible rear quarter power windows stick badly going up and down, isolated problem to window regulators Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
R Roush rear quarter panel side vents 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
Similar threads
Interior and Upholstery 89 vert rear quarter panels
What's it Worth? LX Rear Quarter Glass
Fox Coupe Rear Quarter Window Decals
93 convertible rear quarter power windows stick badly going up and down, isolated problem to window regulators
Roush rear quarter panel side vents
Top Bottom