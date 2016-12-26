Fox Rear Shock Tower Brace

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,238
9,546
224
Massachusetts
Any kits out there that do not require trimming the rear plastics?

Trying to avoid cutting them like this
IMG_9324.JPG
 

  • Sponsors(?)


MFE92

MFE92

5 Year Member
Aug 25, 2010
1,094
373
114
Phoenix
No offense, but there is no load path through those shock towers that a 2-point brace between the towers can do anything about, unless the car takes a hard smack from the side and you want to project the damage to the other side of the car ;)
 
  • Like
Reactions: stykthyn and Davedacarpainter
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
17,091
5,460
193
polk county florida
I was thinking about that, I was also looking to do that and as I looked over my car I couldn't see a benefit, other than looking kinda cool an all.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,238
9,546
224
Massachusetts
You know, that's what I've been researching before ordering. Found plenty of posts saying it does nothing, and some saying it does make a difference.

I'll hold off pending further study
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
17,091
5,460
193
polk county florida
I grew up around a body shop although it's been a looong time, but I am familiar with unibodied vehicles, the structure at the shock mounting area is not "load bearing" and the area includes the inner wheel house, frame rails and outer skin tying into roof/bracing and other sub structures, like the previous poster said no benefits other than transferring a side crash to the opposite side which in my opinion would only cause more damage through the brace tying both sides together
that's just an observation on my part an should not be seen as an admission of guilt, or extreme intelligence.
 
Onefine88

Onefine88

Previously 89SSC18
10 Year Member
Aug 3, 2006
1,421
782
154
Mustang5L5 said:
Awesome. Looks like that's what I want. How does it install? Existing holes or do I need to drill?

IMG_9332.JPG
Click to expand...
Yeah you'll need to drill. It comes with two brackets that you bolt to the wheel well (one on each side). Pretty simple.. Then you bolt the brace to them. As for the question to whether these do anything or not?
I Da Know? I did it because I thought it looked good in my car. LOL
 
  • Like
Reactions: Davedacarpainter
Davedacarpainter

Davedacarpainter

I think I've messed my pants
SN Certified Technician
Nov 28, 2015
11,376
10,928
193
58
Discordia
Onefine88 said:
Yeah you'll need to drill. It comes with two brackets that you bolt to the wheel well (one on each side). Pretty simple.. Then you bolt the brace to them. As for the question to whether these do anything or not?
I Da Know? I did it because I thought it looked good in my car. LOL
Click to expand...
And your mustang DOES look good!:nice:
 
  • Like
Reactions: Onefine88
Davedacarpainter

Davedacarpainter

I think I've messed my pants
SN Certified Technician
Nov 28, 2015
11,376
10,928
193
58
Discordia
Might be a good place to,help strap down the kegorator that you place where the spare tire used to be?:shrug:
 
sen2two

sen2two

I've been lubing and pulling it all morning
Jul 18, 2013
396
58
49
36
When converting to coilovers in place of the separate shock and spring set up. I can see there being force transmitted to this area that was not originally intended to receive the amount of stress it now would be receiving.

I think in the case of coilovers mounted in the stock shock location, a strut bar would be beneficial to help share the load. As well as add a bit of stiffness to a twisting fox frame that dosn't have a cage. But this is just an opinion.

On a different car I owned (Rx7), adding a rear strut bar completely removed my wheel hop issue on launches. (Street tires and stiff coilovers)
 
  • Like
Reactions: General karthief
bird_dog0347

bird_dog0347

still married haven't seen testicles in years
5 Year Member
Jun 7, 2012
1,090
921
154
40
Little Elm, TX
@sen2two beat me too it, but I was going to say the same thing that rear coil overs might put a little more stress in that area but I'd doubt the design of that brace would do anything to help with the types and directions of the loads you'd see from a CO on the rear.
 
MFE92

MFE92

5 Year Member
Aug 25, 2010
1,094
373
114
Phoenix
sen2two said:
When converting to coilovers in place of the separate shock and spring set up. I can see there being force transmitted to this area that was not originally intended to receive the amount of stress it now would be receiving.

I think in the case of coilovers mounted in the stock shock location, a strut bar would be beneficial to help share the load. As well as add a bit of stiffness to a twisting fox frame that dosn't have a cage. But this is just an opinion.

On a different car I owned (Rx7), adding a rear strut bar completely removed my wheel hop issue on launches. (Street tires and stiff coilovers)
Click to expand...
Yes, coilovers will add addiitonal stress...in a vertical plane that a simple horizontal bar can't do anything about ;) If each corner of the bar were triangulated to the opposite roof area, that would be an improvement. Better yet would be simple "L" type bracing that ties the shock tower into the surrounding floor.
 
F

Fast Ronald

New Member
Sep 13, 2020
5
0
1
69
Illinois
Ok.as designed.............the rear shock brace using the shock bolts is no improvement as it will allow it to "walk" as the car flexes. I will begin to modify one to include actual bolts to fasten it in place in a more secure fashion. I intend to use from two to four 3/8" grade eight bolts on a modified brace. I will either retain or eliminate the shock bolt portion. I had been building this type of brace for the MN - 12 ( 1989 - 1997 Thunderbirds and Cougars ) for over a decade.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,238
9,546
224
Massachusetts
Old thread.

I ended up installing one as pictured above, BUT, I did it as a point to mount a tether for a child seat. It allowed me to loop the tether over the seat back and hook to a loop I installed on the bar. I used it a handful of times to take the kiddo's for a ride.

8C7AA2A4-27EA-4086-8C6D-D1313F96C750.jpeg


Now that the kids are old enough to not need that, I plan on taking it back out. it doesn't mount to the shock bolts, but bolts to the sheet metal instead. I'll have to remove it, and weld up the holes and refinish.

I noticed ZERO difference in rigidity, or handling from the rear bar. All it does it get in the way of thinks when I load the hatch (like my sunroof, or small grocery run)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Christopher Scharnhorst Steeda rear shock tower brace 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
F Expired steeda rear shock tower brace (05-12) Suspension Parts 9
fobnicat Rear Shock Tower Brace SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 49
Night Shifter Rear shock tower brace 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
LaserSVT Rear shock tower brace 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
1fast03pony Welding a rear shock tower bar SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
PSCBrenden Rear shock tower brace. Where to get one?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
red50mustang Does Rear Coil Overs need a rear shock tower brace? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
Mr.T. Suspension Worn out rear axle Anti wrap shock SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
0 Urgent Help Koni STR T rear shock install 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
H Help Please on 1999 Saleen front/rear shock/strut replacement 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
CHILL347 Suspension Strange 10 way adjustable rear shocks? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
K Fox cool, they have... hatch rear shock hole covers now.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
I I'm trying to replace my rear shocks and the hardware is totally rusted! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
B Brakes Rear Disc Conversion Rubbing on Shocks Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Mustang5L5 Suspension Bilstien rear shocks Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
G Rear Upper Lower Control Arms and Shocks 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
C Best Rear Shocks?! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
88OGVert Rear Shock Suggestions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
USCGunner Question About Double Shocks On Rear Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
M Expired 87-93 Used Koni Agx Adjustable Rear Shocks Suspension Parts 0
stykthyn Super Stiff Rear Spring/shock Combo 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 44
V 2006 Rear Shock Mount Isolator Problem... 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
Z Expired Complete Team Z Strip Series 1 Rear End, Strange 10 Way Adjustable Rear Shocks, Upr Torque Boxplates Suspension Parts 6
Bullitt347 Expired Qa1 Single Adj. Rear Shocks Suspension Parts 0
sen2two Rear Shocks 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
LaserSN95 SOLD Koni Double Adjustable Rear Shocks 87-04 Sra Suspension Parts 1
M Expired tokico Illumina rear shocks Suspension Parts 2
Kdubslugga Expired Lakewood 70/30 Front Struts and 50/50 Rear Shocks Suspension Parts 1
93project stiffer rear shocks? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
5pt0driven78 Expired (2) Kyb Rear Shocks *new* - $60 Shipped Suspension Parts 0
8 86/87 Rear Shocks Differences Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
88LX Expired KYB rear shocks Suspension Parts 17
DanG After spring/shock install, banging sound from rear 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
F QA1 Stocker Star 12 Way Adjustable Rear shocks Suspension Parts 0
P QA1 rear shocks have no dust cover - any options? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
Brute03 Are my rear shocks worn SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
gnx547 How tight should the rear shock upper insulator bushing be? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
G stock upper/lower RCA's, stock GT springs, stock rear shocks Suspension Parts 0
15austin Flipped quad shocks rubbing rear shocks Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Manewaymja2 Coil Over Shocks In Rear Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
S For Sale KONI Rear Shocks (pair) NEW! 82-1389 Suspension 2
snkplssskin 2003-2004 svt cobra rear shocks Suspension Parts 1
F New Member: Q's about rear axle id and shock mounting Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
C How wide of a tire can I go in the rear of an 03' GT and still keep quad shocks SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
B Rear shock-mount nut 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
J rear shocks help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
dave181760 shocks and rear end removal help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
tx65coupe Versailles Rear and Shock Clearance Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
slayerripkdc Tokico rear shocks? Any good? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
Similar threads
Top Bottom