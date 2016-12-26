Old thread.I ended up installing one as pictured above, BUT, I did it as a point to mount a tether for a child seat. It allowed me to loop the tether over the seat back and hook to a loop I installed on the bar. I used it a handful of times to take the kiddo's for a ride.Now that the kids are old enough to not need that, I plan on taking it back out. it doesn't mount to the shock bolts, but bolts to the sheet metal instead. I'll have to remove it, and weld up the holes and refinish.I noticed ZERO difference in rigidity, or handling from the rear bar. All it does it get in the way of thinks when I load the hatch (like my sunroof, or small grocery run)