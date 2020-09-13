rear spoiler template?

429MII
Mustang Master
-
- Mar 10, 2019
-
- 412
-
- 522
-
- 103
-
- 58
Help! wondering it anybody has measurements for the rear spoiler mounting holes?
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Paint and Body Rear trunk spoiler or tail for 91 GT convertible
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|23
|Rear Spoiler
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|hardware for rear spoiler
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|7
|D
|Rear Deck Spoilers
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|7
|Expired Pace Car Rear Spoiler/3 Piece
|Interior Exterior Parts
|1
|Straw Poll On Rear Spoiler Color
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|1969 Rear Wing Spoiler
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|1
|Z
|Expired Rear Spoiler, Oem, 3-mount, Red Nos
|Interior Exterior Parts
|0
|Rear Spoiler Choices 03 GT Vert.....
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|0
|Adding a NOS rear-spoiler…
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|1
|P
|SOLD 2013 Oem Pedestal Rear Deck Spoiler
|Interior Exterior Parts
|4
|P
|2013 Factory Rear Spoiler Question
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|2004 Mustang Gt Rear Spoiler
|Interior Exterior Parts
|0
|'93 Cobra Rear Spoiler On Lx Hatch
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|22
|9
|Fs: Gts Rear Window Styling Spoiler/wind Deflector
|Interior Exterior Parts
|5
|Has Anyone Ever Seen This Rear Spoiler On An 87 Up Lx Or Gt? Pics?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|13
|FS: New 2012 Rear Spoiler
|Other Classifieds
|0
|Steeda Functioning Rear Spoiler (Satin Blk) great shape
|Interior Exterior Parts
|0
|Rear Spoiler
|2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
|11
|LX needs a different rear spoiler
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|16
|Rear Spoiler.....Black
|Interior Exterior Parts
|0
|B
|rear spoilers
|Interior Exterior Parts
|2
|GT500 rear spoiler
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|3
|94 Mustang Rear Spoiler Install
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|1
|A
|Need help with rear spoiler!
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|NIB 3D Carbon 3D 500 rear spoiler 2010+
|Interior Exterior Parts
|1
|C
|For Sale 2007 GT rear spoiler
|Interior Exterior Parts
|0
|C
|For Sale: 07 GT rear spoiler
|Drivetrain Parts
|0
|0
|2001 Mustang GT Nose/Fogs/Chin Spoiler and Rear Wing - True Blue - North East
|Interior Exterior Parts
|1
|B
|Pic Request. Gt with cobra rear bumper and stock lx spoiler
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|10
|M
|OEM hood scoop, rear spoiler
|Mustang II Parts
|0
|67 coupe rear spoiler; not GT/CS style
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|6
|A
|2004 Mustang SVT Cobra Rear Bumper/Trunk w/Spoiler
|Interior Exterior Parts
|0
|S
|Rear spoiler gasket??
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|5
|H
|2008 Rear Deck Spoiler - Performance White
|Interior Exterior Parts
|0
|05-09 front bumper, front spoiler, grille, rear spoiler - CA
|Interior Exterior Parts
|2
|B
|Roush Rear Spoiler
|Interior Exterior Parts
|3
|P
|99-00 Saleen S281 Rear Spoiler
|Interior Exterior Parts
|2
|P
|2001 V6 front and Rear Bumpers, Side skirts and scoops, and Spoiler
|Interior Exterior Parts
|2
|K
|stock vista blue rear gt spoiler
|Interior Exterior Parts
|0
|1
|86-93 lx rear spoiler
|Interior Exterior Parts
|0
|Rear Spoiler Delete
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|9
|New rear spoiler install.
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|35
|GT500 Rear Spoiler Installed
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|8
|Links to interesting rear spoilers?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|6
|Pic request: 82 GT rear spoiler on LX
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|16
|D
|New rear spoiler
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|5
|T
|WTB passenger side of the rear 3 piece spoiler
|Mustang II Parts
|0
|rear spoiler question
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|R
|Roush Saleen Rear Spoiler
|Special Production
|0