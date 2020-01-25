Rear suspension advice needed

I know this topic has been discussed several times, but unfortunately, either the posts are very old or I'm just not searching right because I can't find the answers I'm looking for. I have a 1969 Mach 1 that I'm going to restomod and turn into a daily driver; new suspension, steering, disk brakes, Gen 3 Coyote, Tremic 6-spd, etc. I'm currently installing the Detroit Speed Aluma-Frame front suspension. $$$ but very nice setup. I'm at the point I need to start thinking about my rear suspension setup. There are several options between, 3-link, 4-link, & even IRS. Some are just too expensive like the Heidts IRS. Amazing setup but at $10K, just can't afford it.

Although I don't plan to track the car, I do have a lead foot and enjoy good corning every now and then. Because I want to make it a daily driver, ride comfort is important. The rear suspension kits I'm considering are; RRS Trans-Am 3 Link, R3 Performance (cantilever horizonal shock setup), Total Control G-Bar 4-Link, StreetTrack 3-Link, Rod &Custom Triangulated 4-Bar, & Detroit Speed Quadlink. I'm shying a little away from the Detroit Speed because of all the custom work and welding that needs to be done. The R3 Performance looks like the easiest to install but concerned about the ride quality. Total Control also looked like a fairly easy, straight forward install. First question, did I miss any I should be considering. Who I really want to hear from are people that have installed any of these kits that can offer some insight on install, handling, and ride quality. Any information would be greatly appreciated ...travis
 

i think the street or track three link rear suspension would be best for your application.

as for the front suspension, unless you have already bought it, why spend the money? a good setup, that opentracker racing can help you with, will do about 95% of what the detroit speed suspension will do and for a lot less money.
 
