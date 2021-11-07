Rear suspension bushings for '91 GT

C

Codosuarus

New Member
Jun 6, 2021
1
0
1
55
San Diego
My '91 mustang GT convertible has been sitting for about 10 years and now my son has taken an interest in it.
He pulled out the rear control arms after finding that the suspension bushings have all either melted or disintegrated.
We are looking for new suspension bushings (urethane is fine) but cant seem to find them.
I remember that I bought aftermarket rear control arms around 20 years ago, but I cant remember where I got them and they have no markings.
Any ideas where to find these suspension bushings?
If not, Is there someplace where I can buy them by dimensions?
 

Top Bottom