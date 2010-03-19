Rear suspension setup. Whats my best alternative here?

i just did my 5-lug conversion. i have some very very tight tolerances on the rear, im in a dilema. the stance is great height wise. the wheels articulate fine into the wells. however, when i get side to side axle movement, they are touching.



i have adjustable LCA's. not sure who makes em, it just has the adjustable pedestal's using a 1/2" extension. ok great, well the one bolt is sheared/broken off we discovered today. i got the car like this. we unloaded all the weight off it, and compressed the spring to move it. it is seized into the control arm.



so here is what is going through my mind.



1) get coil overs. i have qa1 shocks. get the brackets/springs/retainers and i should be good to go. pull out my springs/perches from the arms



2) get new adjustable LCA's and adjust accordingly for ride height.



3) get a panhard bar setup. this is my last option i think. i have tails and real tight clearances as it is. this seems like the most complicated setup, although maybe the most rewarding?



the car is 97% street, it might see the track some. next thing for me will be power mods, 400 rwhp range. i dont autocross, i dont do any aggressive handling essentially, to make use of the panhard fully. i just need to be able to drve the streets without cutting my tire up.



what do you guys think?