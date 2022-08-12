Rear tires rubbing

Hello!

I am new to this forum due to the fact I recently purchased a 1974 Mustang II that I am trying to restore. The car came with lousy TRX wheels and tires that are supposed to be fitted for the Fox body generation. I decided to purchase Cragar wheels with 225/60/15 tires on them. The fronts work just fine but there is a slight rubbing on the rear tires hitting the wheel well. I was wondering if anyone has any tips or tricks to lift the rear end just an inch or so. I appreciate any suggestions!