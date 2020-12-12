Rdub6
Mustang Master
-
- Dec 29, 2017
-
- 1,805
-
- 1,312
-
- 123
I’ve done my research, and I will be going with stock style UCA’s for the rear, as MM suggests.
My question is this..... MM list theirs being good for 79-04.
Other manufacturers, like this Moog, list that its only good for 2000-2004.
Is there any reason this Moog would not work on the 79-99 cars?
How can one be good for all, but what seems to be identical, only good for 5 model years?
My question is this..... MM list theirs being good for 79-04.
Other manufacturers, like this Moog, list that its only good for 2000-2004.
moog-rk642744 | Rear Upper Control Arm | 2000-2004 Ford Mustang | MOOG
Rear upper control arm replacement for the 2000-2004 Ford Mustang. Made by MOOG and backed by a 3 year to limited lifetime warranty. In stock and ready to ship out today! moog-rk642744
www.moog-suspension-parts.com
Is there any reason this Moog would not work on the 79-99 cars?
How can one be good for all, but what seems to be identical, only good for 5 model years?