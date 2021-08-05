Rear wheels spin with brakes pressed

I have a slight sag in my rear
Feb 20, 2021
Gents, here's another weird one: maybe someone can provide some insight? The Car is a 1991 5.0 LX with factory brakes. I changed the rear drum brakes yesterday. Springs, shoes and drums. Everything works fine. However when the rear is up on stands/Jack and in drive with the rear wheels spinning, when the brake is applied the wheels stop immediately but then begin to spin at a medium rate even while the pedal continues to be pressed. The emergency brake works 100%. Stops and doesn't start to spin again. There are no brake cylinder or master cylinder leaks. The brake adjustment seems to be fine because I made it tight enough to make it hard to pull the drum off and hard to rotate the tire by hand so I don't think it's an adjustment issue. Perhaps this is normal? Curious if anyone has any insight as to why the rear brakes would stop the rear tires 100% for a few seconds but then they start to spin again even with the pedal still pressed while the rear is elevated? PS: I'm not sure if it always did this or if this is the result of my brake job yesterday. Maybe someone can try this and see if yours starts to spin again after stopping when the pedal is still pressed?
 

Nov 5, 2000
IF the adjustment is indeed correct, it sounds like you're bleeding off pressure somewhere....recheck for leaks(peel back the wheel cylinder boots a little if there's no external signs)
How is the pedal feel? Hard, soft, normal? Does it start to sink if you keep your foot on it?
MC could be bleeding by internally or out the back into the booster....
 
Mar 2, 2015
The rear wheels should not spin with the pedal pressed. Sounds like you might have locked up wheel cylinders or a restriction in the line to the rear. They would give a firm pedal. A soft pedal with this symptom would be air or bad master cylinder.
 
