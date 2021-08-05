Rear wheels spin with brakes pressed

Gents, here’s another weird one: maybe someone can provide some insight? The Car is a 1991 5.0 LX with factory brakes. I changed the rear drum brakes yesterday. Springs, shoes and drums. Everything works fine. However when the rear is up on stands/Jack and in drive with the rear wheels spinning, when the brake is applied the wheels stop immediately but then begin to spin at a medium rate even while the pedal continues to be pressed. The emergency brake works 100%. Stops and doesn’t start to spin again. There are no brake cylinder or master cylinder leaks. The brake adjustment seems to be fine because I made it tight enough to make it hard to pull the drum off and hard to rotate the tire by hand so I don’t think it’s an adjustment issue. Perhaps this is normal? Curious if anyone has any insight as to why the rear brakes would stop the rear tires 100% for a few seconds but then they start to spin again even with the pedal still pressed while the rear is elevated? PS: I’m not sure if it always did this or if this is the result of my brake job yesterday. Maybe someone can try this and see if yours starts to spin again after stopping when the pedal is still pressed?