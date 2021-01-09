Have an 04 mach with stock rearend except using 4.10's.I have been trying to locate new spider and side gears and had no luck so went to local Ford and he told me that for him he cant order because that gear carrier is listed as non-serviceable.I have googled and googled for what I need and find nothing.So anyone here know if I can just buy the spider and side gears or am I gonna have to drop around $500 for the whole diff carrier?Are those gears really not replaceable? Im finding that odd since I know they can be removed,already done it when replacing all the bearings back there.Thanks for any info.