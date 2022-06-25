Fox Rearend SN95 swap with 10 wide wheels

L

Luisr010

New Member
Jun 25, 2022
1
0
1
25
Miami, FL
Hello, I have a 87 T-top and it currently has 4 lug drums in the rearend. I purchased a sn95 rearend from a 1994 gt to do full disc brake swap
I know sn95 axels are 3/4 of an inch longer.
I want to make SVE series 3 Rims Fit on my foxbody.
I know there was many threads on this but I’m not sure what I need exactly to make these rims fit on my fox as I love the look with them but want disc brakes 5 lugs.

These are the specs:
Size: 18x10
Offset: +20mm
Backspacing: 6.28
Lip Size: 2.50"
Weight: 26.95lbs
Lug Pattern: 5x114.3
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Need help with suspension, wheel + tire size, 91 Fox SN95 5 Lug
Replies
16
Views
331
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mstng93SSP
Mstng93SSP
D
1991 Mustang GT SN95 5 Lug Conversion, Wheel Sizing and Offset Questions
Replies
25
Views
659
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
L
Need help - Wheel Offset
Replies
6
Views
752
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Lawrencelaundry
L
Daves_foxbody89
Wanting wider wheels
Replies
8
Views
744
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Warhorse Racing
W
Matt01
Fox 4 Cyl to V8 Swap Info Thread
Replies
9
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Slumone
S
Top Bottom