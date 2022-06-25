Hello, I have a 87 T-top and it currently has 4 lug drums in the rearend. I purchased a sn95 rearend from a 1994 gt to do full disc brake swap
I know sn95 axels are 3/4 of an inch longer.
I want to make SVE series 3 Rims Fit on my foxbody.
I know there was many threads on this but I’m not sure what I need exactly to make these rims fit on my fox as I love the look with them but want disc brakes 5 lugs.
These are the specs:
Size: 18x10
Offset: +20mm
Backspacing: 6.28
Lip Size: 2.50"
Weight: 26.95lbs
Lug Pattern: 5x114.3
I know sn95 axels are 3/4 of an inch longer.
I want to make SVE series 3 Rims Fit on my foxbody.
I know there was many threads on this but I’m not sure what I need exactly to make these rims fit on my fox as I love the look with them but want disc brakes 5 lugs.
These are the specs:
Size: 18x10
Offset: +20mm
Backspacing: 6.28
Lip Size: 2.50"
Weight: 26.95lbs
Lug Pattern: 5x114.3