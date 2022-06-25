Hello, I have a 87 T-top and it currently has 4 lug drums in the rearend. I purchased a sn95 rearend from a 1994 gt to do full disc brake swap

I know sn95 axels are 3/4 of an inch longer.

I want to make SVE series 3 Rims Fit on my foxbody.

I know there was many threads on this but I’m not sure what I need exactly to make these rims fit on my fox as I love the look with them but want disc brakes 5 lugs.



These are the specs:

Size: 18x10

Offset: +20mm

Backspacing: 6.28

Lip Size: 2.50"

Weight: 26.95lbs

Lug Pattern: 5x114.3