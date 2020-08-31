Rebuild heads or new heads

I have a 93 LX with 5-speed. Noticed that #8 spark plug was getting build up on it. Also was losing some oil somewhere (not on ground and didnt notice any smoke). I have a mild build on the car. CAI, 65mm throttle body, GT40 (explorer) intake, 28lb injectors with MAF calibrated for them and throttle body, GT40 iron heads, Comp cam (duration @ .050 intake is 218 and exhaust is 224, lobe lift is .3210 and lobe separation is 114). All of this stuff was done by the prior owner. I took the heads off this weekend and they clearly need to be rebuilt. Lots of buildup on the valves of #8. Other valves shows signs of this as well. Also, should mention there was standard lifters and not roller rockers.



Question, should I rebuild these heads and install roller rockers or should I get new heads? I am not looking for crazy power as I want the car to be a nice streetable driver. I will most likely never take it to the track. Maybe somewhere around 300hp or just north of that would be nice. I am by no means an expert on this technical stuff, but have been reading around about how some heads are better than others depending on what cam you have. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks