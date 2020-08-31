Rebuild heads or new heads

F

Funwithfox

New Member
May 4, 2020
2
0
1
43
Rochester Hills, MI
I have a 93 LX with 5-speed. Noticed that #8 spark plug was getting build up on it. Also was losing some oil somewhere (not on ground and didnt notice any smoke). I have a mild build on the car. CAI, 65mm throttle body, GT40 (explorer) intake, 28lb injectors with MAF calibrated for them and throttle body, GT40 iron heads, Comp cam (duration @ .050 intake is 218 and exhaust is 224, lobe lift is .3210 and lobe separation is 114). All of this stuff was done by the prior owner. I took the heads off this weekend and they clearly need to be rebuilt. Lots of buildup on the valves of #8. Other valves shows signs of this as well. Also, should mention there was standard lifters and not roller rockers.

Question, should I rebuild these heads and install roller rockers or should I get new heads? I am not looking for crazy power as I want the car to be a nice streetable driver. I will most likely never take it to the track. Maybe somewhere around 300hp or just north of that would be nice. I am by no means an expert on this technical stuff, but have been reading around about how some heads are better than others depending on what cam you have. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D 1994 V6 rough idle after head rebuild 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
E Help rebuilding a 302 HO with gt40 iron heads 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
John Dirks Jr Rebuild / Head Gasket Follow Up 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
J Tech Question: Clanking Noise After Head Rebuild; Rough Idle Under Load 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Optimus76 Fox 306 Cylinder Head Rebuild 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 28
Andrew Toolen 69 Heads.... Replace/rebuild? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
K Wrong Head Gasket? Knocking after rebuild Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
R questions about cylinder head rebuild 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
S GT40 Head Rebuilding Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
PI98stang F/S sohc 4.6 with many performance upgrades needs rebuild, PI heads and intake S.IND Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
T AJ's Rebuild - Cam & Heads 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
just4bob50 rebuild stock heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
BlueOvalStangGT Whos got a parts list for an engine/rebuild and/or head swap?? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
XXBULLETSXX Head rebuild? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 11
Bad Snake II Rebuilding heads need serious help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
rice slayer' 93,000 miles!!!, rebuild, or head swap??? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
saniutza use the old heads or rebuild them? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
G Any suggestions on heads/cam or top end for rebuild? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
Preble61 Rebuild: TRW Pistons w/ Twisted Wedge heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
flymikemc Rebuilding 8.8 calling all "gear heads" Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
68GEETEE head rebuild questions Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
D Progress Thread 2003 mustang gt Rebuild 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
W T5 rebuild - need help identifying parts Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
Mustang5L5 Reference Tremec T-45 Rebuild guide Resource Discussion Forum 0
Mustang5L5 Reference Tremec 3550 and TKO Rebuild manual Resource Discussion Forum 0
ThinBlue502 Fox Rebuild Axle with New or Craigslist Axle Swap? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
W Suspension Rack and pinion rebuild Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
M Electrical 6p148a rebuild? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
D Hesitation under load after rebuild 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 12
C Rebuilding my 1989 mustang GT 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
JimmyJamTheHamSlam Part Suggestions 1996 / 1998 4.6L DOHC Mashup Engine Rebuild SVT Tech Forum 1
Gs87GT Fox Questions on stock suspension rebuild. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
K Rebuilding my 82 convertible fox body 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
Z Rebuilding my 1994 GT 'Vert 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
P Progress Thread Almost Stock Rebuild (89 GT) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 34
P SN95 rebuild 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
T Drivetrain Is it worth it to rebuild an aod transmission or get something else? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
A Rebuilding motor 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
W 289 Rebuild with 2bl to 4bl 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 20
8 Drivetrain Rebuilding T5 - hard to shift in to reverse Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
K Rebuilding calipers on an '03 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Levi.Productions Help! Unsure of rebuild kit needed. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
Z building a 1966 mustang straight 6 200ci on a budget Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
dvelek 65 Mustang 289 Swap Engine or Rebuild Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
E Rebuilding need advice as to what kit I should get and what bore 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 19
D 4.6 2v Budget Performance Rebuild 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
J Engine 302 Roller Build Fox Engine Swaparoo 2
P Engine 88GT engine rebuild Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 25
S Novi 2000 self rebuild? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J 351w Rebuild - Looking for Guidance Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom