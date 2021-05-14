rebuild kit suggestions/help??

ah ok sick thanks. I'm doing 302. I'm sending the heads out to be checked for cracks but if they're good I'm running the stock heads. right now I'm just trying to get it to run on a budget ahaha I can't afford much performance at the moment. but I know fs the piston rings are bad, and the headgaskets are blown, or at least that's what I think. there's coolant and oil in the combustion chamber.