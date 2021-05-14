rebuild kit suggestions/help??

ok SO
I have a 91 fox gt and I'm needing to rebuild the engine.
I'm curious as to if I need to buy a specific rebuild kit
(I may need pistons and the whole shebang)
for my year, or if I can use a more popular engine year like 1989.
I've looked on summit and CJ pony parts and it seems that both of them have rebuild kits for like every year except 91?
 

1989 would be the same as 1991. Technically the blocks are different part numbers but functionally they are the same.

Are you doing a 302, or a 306/331/347? Any of the rebuild kits for 87-93 will work for you. As to which one, all depends on the entire combo (what heads are you running)
 
ah ok sick thanks. I'm doing 302. I'm sending the heads out to be checked for cracks but if they're good I'm running the stock heads. right now I'm just trying to get it to run on a budget ahaha I can't afford much performance at the moment. but I know fs the piston rings are bad, and the headgaskets are blown, or at least that's what I think. there's coolant and oil in the combustion chamber.
 
