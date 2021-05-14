rebuild kit suggestions/help??

kirbitoshi
ok SO
I have a 91 fox gt and I'm needing to rebuild the engine.
I'm curious as to if I need to buy a specific rebuild kit
(I may need pistons and the whole shebang)
for my year, or if I can use a more popular engine year like 1989.
I've looked on summit and CJ pony parts and it seems that both of them have rebuild kits for like every year except 91?
