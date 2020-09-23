Rebuild motor or coyote swap

T

Timothyeg

Member
Aug 23, 2020
31
0
6
48
Sayre pa
Hi everyone.I want to do something different other than have the stock 2 valve engine.I don't know if i want to supercharge.Engine has light ticking with lifter I think,but runs good otherwise.I was thinking about rebuilding this one and putting the top end kit in it by trick flow. Also thinking about a coyote swap but that is crazy expensive!What could I do to where I could gain some good hp but not drain my bank account. I know many options leave you spending money either way.Any good opinions wo uh ld be helpful.It would have to be done over the winter over time because I couldn't come up with all the money at once to do it.I may be able to get the coyote engine that would be pushing it.Any ideas would be very appreciated!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Rebuilding motor 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
R Engine in process of rebuilding motor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
J Engine Choice Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
W Engine 89- rebuilt motor and its a slug Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 26
R Advice Needed On 1969 F Code 302 2v Motor Stock Rebuild 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
James.Little Engine Motor Rebuild Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
DJ Fury Engine Motor Rebuild Time (advice Please) SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
D 95 cobra motor/transmission rebuild 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
1 to rebuild my motor? or to swap it 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
mr.bubbles Motor Rebuild Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
T Rebuild or Crate Motor? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 18
z3r0c00l Rebuilding Motor for 67 Mustang - Piston Question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
fess40 Are Power Window motors rebuildable? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
fess40 Are power window motors rebuildable? 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 3
Stang66swt 289ci rebuild vs. crate motor... opinions please 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 15
94Blue302GT Original rebuild 66 Motor/4spd Trans Manual and ds and 8" axle Engine and Power Adder 1
A motor rebuild? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
doubleomustang REBUILDING BLOWN MOTOR SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 38
T Modular motor or rebuild Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
1 When where and how much for motor tranny rebuild? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Blown331LX Pulling motor out again for full rebuild, look for suggestions??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
D rebuilding motor! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S Question on Motor Rebuild(Setup of motor) SVT Tech Forum 0
G motor has 120,XXX, need opinions on rebuild! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 24
6FIVE_STANG RE: i think its time to rebuild the motor!! Classic Mustang Specific Tech 24
slayerripkdc How hard to rebuild motor, and how much???? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
R Rebuild vs Crate Motor 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Killer50stang 351M motor, rebuild or replace? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Killer50stang Rebuilding my 351M motor....lifter removal? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
phatboy create motor vs rebuild 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
J Rebuilding 5.0 Cobra motor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
S Motor/Tranny Rebuild Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Strype Rebuild vs. Crate Motor 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
C Rebuilding motor, Is there anything else I should replace?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
B rebuilding motor: ring problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
GToddyT5 Engine rebuild/upgrade questions---motor is smoking SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
D Rebuild or get a new motor? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
S Motor rebuild 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 13
Foxfan88 motor rebuild Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
jtb19nh new motor or rebuild? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
5LugFoxFanatic New an engine rebuild. Help me build my motor. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
N Motor Rebuild 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
MAC'n89Blckstng Rebuilding my motor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
S Rebuild motor this winter.. ideas and thoughts.. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
L Rebuilding My motor during winter, need opinions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
84blkstang I am Going to Rebuild my motor have ?'s Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 34
9 Open rebuild: 95 Cobra motor 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
live2ride204 302 Rebuild or Crate Motor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
stang9gt Find 96+ cobra motor needing rebuild?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
P rebuilding a 96 gt motor SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
Similar threads
Top Bottom