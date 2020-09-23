Rebuild motor or coyote swap

Hi everyone.I want to do something different other than have the stock 2 valve engine.I don't know if i want to supercharge.Engine has light ticking with lifter I think,but runs good otherwise.I was thinking about rebuilding this one and putting the top end kit in it by trick flow. Also thinking about a coyote swap but that is crazy expensive!What could I do to where I could gain some good hp but not drain my bank account. I know many options leave you spending money either way.Any good opinions wo uh ld be helpful.It would have to be done over the winter over time because I couldn't come up with all the money at once to do it.I may be able to get the coyote engine that would be pushing it.Any ideas would be very appreciated!