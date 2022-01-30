Rebuilding a Motorcraft/Autolite 2100 - a carb newbie needs advice

To give some background, I'm planning to convert one of my Harbor Freight engine stands into a test stand so that I can run the 302 that will eventually go into the Gratis Coupe. This will be the first engine I've ever built myself; I won't have any help other than a copy of "How to Build Small Block Ford Engines" and YouTube. I'm planning to take my time and do it right. That said, I want to be able to rule out any issues with it before I drop it into the car. I acquired what I believe is a Motorcraft 2100 carb that was attached to a junk 302 engine that I got for free from a friend. I think this carb and the 2-barrel intake that was on the junk engine would be perfect for running an engine as mild as what I'm building just for the purpose of ensuring everything is done right with no leaks or obvious problems. It's going to be a standard bore 302 with GT-40 heads and a mild cam.

With the background out of the way, I know nothing about carbs. I need some pointers on working with them and some recommendations on a good rebuild kit.

qyVyDJo.jpg

vFvYW6g.jpg

SgAiazo.jpg

z7pBFaB.jpg
 

