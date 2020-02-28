Rebuilding calipers on an '03

Kevin Kurtz
Guys, Everything went well, disassembly, buying new seals, etc. But for the life of me I cant get the piston back in with the new seals.
There is no rust, corrosion, etc. The old seals were is good shape when I took them off.
Since I'm doing a rebuild with added supercharger, I thought, well why not make sure everything about the brakes is known good.
Now I cant get the piston back in using the old seals. I've tried a C clamp, but no go.
Any ideas?
Thanks
