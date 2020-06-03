Rebuilding my 1989 mustang GT

C

Chris_muchwano

Member
Jan 10, 2019
12
3
13
26
Phoenix Arizona
Hey guys I’m want to rebuild my 1989 Mustang GT the car has 190k miles on it I’m wanting to do a complete rebuild but I don’t know all the parts I need I have already ordered these kits


Lunati 10310461K: Bracket Master II Hydraulic Flat Tappet Camshaft Complete Kit Ford Small Block 221-302 Lift: .512" / .512" | JEGS

Buy Lunati 10310461K at JEGS: Lunati Bracket Master II Hydraulic Flat Tappet Camshaft Complete Kit Ford Small Block 221-302 Lift: .512
www.jegs.com www.jegs.com
What else do I need to have a complete rebuild kit also can I put any connecting rods with those pistons I also plan on getting GT40p heads any suggestions for a cheap intake? Looking into some shorty headers also looking for a clutch suggestion cause since the motor is getting built might as well do the clutch what kind of injectors should I go with something good but won’t hurt the bank also maybe a short shifter any recommendations? I’m looking to turn the car into something I can cruise but can go to the strip and make a pass not every weekend but once in a while also what type of tires should I get I have the stock turbine rims would like to put some MTS or Hoosiers on it can I add that kind of tire to that rim? Sorry for all the questions but I don’t know motors much but am trying to learn as I go thanks in advance for your replies
 

