Rebuilding my 1989 mustang GT

Hey guys I’m want to rebuild my 1989 Mustang GT the car has 190k miles on it I’m wanting to do a complete rebuild but I don’t know all the parts I need I have already ordered these kitsWhat else do I need to have a complete rebuild kit also can I put any connecting rods with those pistons I also plan on getting GT40p heads any suggestions for a cheap intake? Looking into some shorty headers also looking for a clutch suggestion cause since the motor is getting built might as well do the clutch what kind of injectors should I go with something good but won’t hurt the bank also maybe a short shifter any recommendations? I’m looking to turn the car into something I can cruise but can go to the strip and make a pass not every weekend but once in a while also what type of tires should I get I have the stock turbine rims would like to put some MTS or Hoosiers on it can I add that kind of tire to that rim? Sorry for all the questions but I don’t know motors much but am trying to learn as I go thanks in advance for your replies