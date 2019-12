Rebuilding need advice as to what kit I should get and what bore

A slimy catch-can may not mean anything. If the oil in the sump looked like that, I'd suggest you'd definitely need a head-gasket (assuming your bearings weren't yet damaged by letting that go on too long) but I wouldn't necessarily think you're looking at a rebuild kit. Again, unless there's metal in the oil pan or you have rod-knock.



If you're in a very cold or humid location, and the car isn't driven frequently or for very long, it's not unusual to catch some of that milkshake-looking stuff. I've also noticed some oil brands (Valvoline Synthetic) will degrade into the slimy stuff that shows up in my catch-can where other brands (Mobil 1) will not.



So to help you with 'what kind of rebuild kit you should get,' I think we'd need a lot more evidence / information. I'm initially thinking 'none' unless you have other symptoms and / or you've had it checked out by a competent trustworthy mechanic who has proof of internal damage or low compression.