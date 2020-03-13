Hey everybody....long time since I've been on here. Blast from the past. Anyways, I am rebuilding a T5 and I figured this crowd would be the most knowledgeable.



The problem I am having that I can't shift into reverse. With the shift fork cover off, I will try with all my might to manually shift in to reverse by pulling on the reverse lever but it will not budge. If I give a little nudge on the reverse idler, then it will shift right into reverse. Maybe the reverse lever is excessively worn? This is without the tailshaft on there.



I bolted on the tailshaft and the shift fork cover and tried to shift with a shifter and it still wouldnt shift. The idler gear moves smoothly on the shaft. Any T5 experts have an idea?