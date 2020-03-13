Drivetrain Rebuilding T5 - hard to shift in to reverse

8

88GTsocal

New Member
Oct 30, 2004
23
1
3
Las Vegas, NV
Hey everybody....long time since I've been on here. Blast from the past. Anyways, I am rebuilding a T5 and I figured this crowd would be the most knowledgeable.

The problem I am having that I can't shift into reverse. With the shift fork cover off, I will try with all my might to manually shift in to reverse by pulling on the reverse lever but it will not budge. If I give a little nudge on the reverse idler, then it will shift right into reverse. Maybe the reverse lever is excessively worn? This is without the tailshaft on there.

I bolted on the tailshaft and the shift fork cover and tried to shift with a shifter and it still wouldnt shift. The idler gear moves smoothly on the shaft. Any T5 experts have an idea?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B '03 GT fresh rebuild, engine severely cutting out on hard acceleration 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 19
jmil918 5.0 Crank hard to turn on rebuild Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
MyBlackBeast T5 hard to shift into first and second after rebuild 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
MyBlackBeast T5 hard to shift into first and second after rebuild 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
slayerripkdc How hard to rebuild motor, and how much???? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
Similar threads
'03 GT fresh rebuild, engine severely cutting out on hard acceleration
5.0 Crank hard to turn on rebuild
T5 hard to shift into first and second after rebuild
T5 hard to shift into first and second after rebuild
How hard to rebuild motor, and how much????
Top Bottom