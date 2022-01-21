My vehicle is a 2005 V6.



I got an engine rebuild done due to the mistake of a shop jumping the timing of my engine doing a timing chain job and damaging the engine. A couple of days after getting my car back after the rebuilt engine was put in, I noticed oil started leaking out of the cold air intake filter. I did NOT have this issue before I took it into the shop to get the timing chain job done.



Is it possible the engine was damaged internally (from the timing jumping) somehow causing excessive crankcase pressure? I have replaced the PCV valve and hoses, which did nothing to fix the issue.



The oil in the picture does look milky but it's because of condensation in the engine, as I do live in a colder climate and my engine tends to stay below 180F the majority of the time.