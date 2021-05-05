Hey guys,



Looking for some ideas. Currently I have 03-04 cobra seats up front and reupholstered rear seat to match. I also have the door panels done to match.



For me, the cobra seats look to big inside. I'm looking at some Recaro style seats that look nice.



I'm looking for ideas on the material and color that would look good. Can I get Recardo seats with the same suede inserts? Would a all black look dumb?



Trying to figure out a place to buy from as well.