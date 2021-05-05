Interior and Upholstery Recardo seats

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
260
80
38
Hey guys,

Looking for some ideas. Currently I have 03-04 cobra seats up front and reupholstered rear seat to match. I also have the door panels done to match.

For me, the cobra seats look to big inside. I'm looking at some Recaro style seats that look nice.

I'm looking for ideas on the material and color that would look good. Can I get Recardo seats with the same suede inserts? Would a all black look dumb?

Trying to figure out a place to buy from as well.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20210424_235526458.jpg
    IMG_20210424_235526458.jpg
    296.7 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_20210424_235601462.jpg
    IMG_20210424_235601462.jpg
    390.5 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_20210409_145420419.jpg
    IMG_20210409_145420419.jpg
    325.6 KB · Views: 3

