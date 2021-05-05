Interior and Upholstery Recaro seats

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
262
80
38
Hey guys,

Looking for some ideas. Currently I have 03-04 cobra seats up front and reupholstered rear seat to match. I also have the door panels done to match.

For me, the cobra seats look to big inside. I'm looking at some Recaro style seats that look nice.

I'm looking for ideas on the material and color that would look good. Can I get Recardo seats with the same suede inserts? Would a all black look dumb?

Trying to figure out a place to buy from as well.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20210424_235526458.jpg
    IMG_20210424_235526458.jpg
    296.7 KB · Views: 9
  • IMG_20210424_235601462.jpg
    IMG_20210424_235601462.jpg
    390.5 KB · Views: 8
  • IMG_20210409_145420419.jpg
    IMG_20210409_145420419.jpg
    325.6 KB · Views: 10

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
35,642
11,642
224
Massachusetts
Recaro's come in all sorts of materials and coverings. You might be limited if you buy them brand new, but most sets have been recovered by now. SO really, the sky is the limit.

The center inserts are removable, so you can always buy a set and just have the centers redone to match, or buy another set of centers and recover those.


These are mine. I've recovered them but the center inserts are actually original recaro material. I have an 03 cobra seat that sorta matches, but was going to recover my rear fox seat to match vs cut up the cobra seat.

I had SN95 seats previously. These sit much lower. Currently adding netted headrests but i haven't recovered them to match yet.
A40AA185-14B1-4C51-893C-A6EBF773D80B.jpeg


And this is what they looked like when i got them
IMG_0234.JPG
 

Attachments

  • Seats.jpg
    Seats.jpg
    310.1 KB · Views: 11
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 91GTstroked
91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
262
80
38
Mustang5L5 said:
Recaro's come in all sorts of materials and coverings. You might be limited if you buy them brand new, but most sets have been recovered by now. SO really, the sky is the limit.

The center inserts are removable, so you can always buy a set and just have the centers redone to match, or buy another set of centers and recover those.


These are mine. I've recovered them but the center inserts are actually original recaro material. I have an 03 cobra seat that sorta matches, but was going to recover my rear fox seat to match vs cut up the cobra seat.

I had SN95 seats previously. These sit much lower. Currently adding netted headrests but i haven't recovered them to match yet.
A40AA185-14B1-4C51-893C-A6EBF773D80B.jpeg


And this is what they looked like when i got them
IMG_0234.JPG
Click to expand...
Wow those turned out great! I see you don't have matching rear seat. This was my other hold up. Not sure how it would look. I also have a grey factory set out of a 92-93 mustang. Thought about having them redone in black.

But I like how those sit lower. Just wondering if my Holley terminator x ecu would still fit under the seat?

Decisions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

kol07
Seat swap from 2013 Subaru WRX 1998 v6
Replies
0
Views
96
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
kol07
kol07
L
Front Seat Replacement / Reupholster Suggestions
Replies
13
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
79 Fox
Interior and Upholstery Lowback racing seats?
Replies
10
Views
817
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
79 Fox
Fox What seats should I get?
Replies
41
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Willybill32
Willybill32
L
Interior and Upholstery Seat Wiring - connection
Replies
2
Views
903
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
EmmJay
E
Top Bottom