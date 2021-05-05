Recaro's come in all sorts of materials and coverings. You might be limited if you buy them brand new, but most sets have been recovered by now. SO really, the sky is the limit.The center inserts are removable, so you can always buy a set and just have the centers redone to match, or buy another set of centers and recover those.These are mine. I've recovered them but the center inserts are actually original recaro material. I have an 03 cobra seat that sorta matches, but was going to recover my rear fox seat to match vs cut up the cobra seat.I had SN95 seats previously. These sit much lower. Currently adding netted headrests but i haven't recovered them to match yet.And this is what they looked like when i got them