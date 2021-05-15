Paint and Body Recently finished repairing my rear quarter panel

Chythar

Chythar

15 Year Member
Aug 26, 2004
2,258
63
98
49
West Los Angeles, CA
Hey all, unlurking to show off what I've been doing lately. I've been spending my time over the last year learning Bondo, then learning automotive paint. I had a big dent in the rear quarter panel of my 94 Cobra that needed to be fixed. I never sent it to a shop 'cause money, and I kept seeing bad Bondo jobs online. I wanted to find a good shop that cared about their work, but I never got around to it.

Told this story to a buddy of mine, and he said he could help me out. Putting Bondo on a car is easy - the hard part is shaping it right so it looks good. And that's what my friend taught me. Took me a long time to get the shape right, the RQP has some of the most complex curves on the car. The first photo shows the original dent, and where me and my friend got the Bondo to. It's not shaped right, it's still pretty flat and doesn't match the other side.

I didn't get photos of the unprepped Bondo, but the second photo is of the finished shape and sanded paint. Here it's ready for final polish.

Next up is the final polished paint. The process I used has 8 steps - 5 sanding steps, and three polish steps with an orbital sander.

And last is a better shot of how shiny the paint is. Oh, and even better - this is $5 rattle can paint from O'Reilly. I had a lot of learning to do, and I didn't want to do that with an expensive paint. Good thing, as I made a lot of mistakes and had to repaint the panel several times. I plan on repainting the entire car with a better paint, but this will do for now.
 

Attachments

  • bondo_bna.jpg
    bondo_bna.jpg
    68.3 KB · Views: 2
  • 20210504_153054.jpg
    20210504_153054.jpg
    86.3 KB · Views: 2
  • 20210504_171617.jpg
    20210504_171617.jpg
    104.6 KB · Views: 2
  • 20210504_171627.jpg
    20210504_171627.jpg
    67 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


jozsefsz

jozsefsz

Mustang Master
Aug 11, 2013
1,194
297
114
50
Cleveland OH Area
Looks good my man, nice job. I never had the patience for body work, after getting covered with bondo and primer dust half-a-dozen times I give up and just spray it, and it shows. Yours looks pro.
 
Chythar

Chythar

15 Year Member
Aug 26, 2004
2,258
63
98
49
West Los Angeles, CA
jozsefsz said:
Looks good my man, nice job. I never had the patience for body work, after getting covered with bondo and primer dust half-a-dozen times I give up and just spray it, and it shows. Yours looks pro.
Click to expand...
I definitely agree with you, this was a major PITA. I would hate to do this for a living, it's so much work to get it just right. But for my car, I'll take the time I need to make it perfect.
 
Chythar

Chythar

15 Year Member
Aug 26, 2004
2,258
63
98
49
West Los Angeles, CA
Potomus Pete said:
Next time try AutoTouchUP.Com. Give your vin#, and the mix rattle cans that match
Click to expand...
I bought some from themy for another project, but they want over $15 a can. And my paint is badly faded, so it wouldn't match anyway.

Oh, be careful of their Ford Black paint - it seems Ford has changed their official UA paint mix and added some sort of flake into it. I have a new rear bumper for the car, and I used that paint. And it came out with a metallic flake in it. Didn't match at all. Now I have to sand it all off and find something else. Since I'm going to repaint the whole car soon, I'm looking into a PPG Deltron black, but I haven't decided yet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
First time Foxbody from New Jersey
Replies
2
Views
198
The Welcome Wagon
mcmxciMEGA
M
ARBOC39
Sanded right through the metal
Replies
60
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nards444
N
Kyle427
Progress Thread 1986 GT 5.0 Mustang Restoration/Bringing my dad's old car back to life
Replies
83
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
7991LXnSHO
Continuing on to my other projects thread
Replies
98
Views
5K
Other Auto Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Kyler91lx
plz help quarter windows!!!!!!
Replies
13
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
LX1993
LX1993
Top Bottom