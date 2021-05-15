Hey all, unlurking to show off what I've been doing lately. I've been spending my time over the last year learning Bondo, then learning automotive paint. I had a big dent in the rear quarter panel of my 94 Cobra that needed to be fixed. I never sent it to a shop 'cause money, and I kept seeing bad Bondo jobs online. I wanted to find a good shop that cared about their work, but I never got around to it.



Told this story to a buddy of mine, and he said he could help me out. Putting Bondo on a car is easy - the hard part is shaping it right so it looks good. And that's what my friend taught me. Took me a long time to get the shape right, the RQP has some of the most complex curves on the car. The first photo shows the original dent, and where me and my friend got the Bondo to. It's not shaped right, it's still pretty flat and doesn't match the other side.



I didn't get photos of the unprepped Bondo, but the second photo is of the finished shape and sanded paint. Here it's ready for final polish.



Next up is the final polished paint. The process I used has 8 steps - 5 sanding steps, and three polish steps with an orbital sander.



And last is a better shot of how shiny the paint is. Oh, and even better - this is $5 rattle can paint from O'Reilly. I had a lot of learning to do, and I didn't want to do that with an expensive paint. Good thing, as I made a lot of mistakes and had to repaint the panel several times. I plan on repainting the entire car with a better paint, but this will do for now.