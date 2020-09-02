Recently joined, North Idaho

Jul 7, 2020
Moscow, ID
I recently joined and have already been blessed by the knowledge from this forum.

Signature says it all.

I'm interested in maybe having a family friendly meet and greet in the North Idaho/Eastern Washington area - would love to just get a bunch of gear heads together for a day. Wouldn't necessarily have to be Mustang specific, but anybody who wrenches on their muscle cars would be the idea. Let me know if you hear of anything or want to take part.

