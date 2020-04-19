Hey guys,



I currently have a ford racing king cobra clutch. I'm not sure how long it's been in the car. I'd like something with a lighter clutch pedal. The car has a maximum motorsports quadrant, adjuster, and cable.



The tob is making noises once in awhile, but I haven't looked yet to see if the tob is adjusted right.



Mod:



My car is your basic HCI and stock t5 with a IRS and 3:55 gears.



Parts:

I plan on adding new,



Clutch

Flywheel

MM/Ford non adjustable cable

TOB/Pilot bearing

Retainer sleeve

Rear main seal

Pivot ball stud, and any other hardware that might need replacing, such as clutch fork.



I've been looking at Ram HDX kit, but not sure I'd use everything in the kit, like tob, pilot bearing, ect.



Opinions?