91GTstroked
Active Member
-
- Jun 14, 2007
-
- 111
-
- 37
-
- 38
Hey guys,
I currently have a ford racing king cobra clutch. I'm not sure how long it's been in the car. I'd like something with a lighter clutch pedal. The car has a maximum motorsports quadrant, adjuster, and cable.
The tob is making noises once in awhile, but I haven't looked yet to see if the tob is adjusted right.
Mod:
My car is your basic HCI and stock t5 with a IRS and 3:55 gears.
Parts:
I plan on adding new,
Clutch
Flywheel
MM/Ford non adjustable cable
TOB/Pilot bearing
Retainer sleeve
Rear main seal
Pivot ball stud, and any other hardware that might need replacing, such as clutch fork.
I've been looking at Ram HDX kit, but not sure I'd use everything in the kit, like tob, pilot bearing, ect.
Opinions?
I currently have a ford racing king cobra clutch. I'm not sure how long it's been in the car. I'd like something with a lighter clutch pedal. The car has a maximum motorsports quadrant, adjuster, and cable.
The tob is making noises once in awhile, but I haven't looked yet to see if the tob is adjusted right.
Mod:
My car is your basic HCI and stock t5 with a IRS and 3:55 gears.
Parts:
I plan on adding new,
Clutch
Flywheel
MM/Ford non adjustable cable
TOB/Pilot bearing
Retainer sleeve
Rear main seal
Pivot ball stud, and any other hardware that might need replacing, such as clutch fork.
I've been looking at Ram HDX kit, but not sure I'd use everything in the kit, like tob, pilot bearing, ect.
Opinions?