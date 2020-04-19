Fox Recommend me a clutch

Hey guys,

I currently have a ford racing king cobra clutch. I'm not sure how long it's been in the car. I'd like something with a lighter clutch pedal. The car has a maximum motorsports quadrant, adjuster, and cable.

The tob is making noises once in awhile, but I haven't looked yet to see if the tob is adjusted right.

Mod:

My car is your basic HCI and stock t5 with a IRS and 3:55 gears.

Parts:
I plan on adding new,

Clutch
Flywheel
MM/Ford non adjustable cable
TOB/Pilot bearing
Retainer sleeve
Rear main seal
Pivot ball stud, and any other hardware that might need replacing, such as clutch fork.

I've been looking at Ram HDX kit, but not sure I'd use everything in the kit, like tob, pilot bearing, ect.

Opinions?
 

Looking For Recommendation For OEM Style Clutch 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Thermal clutch fan recommendations for 1966 Mustang w/ 289 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Best 99-04 Mustang GT clutch kit replacement? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
What parts would you recommend for a clutch (2000 stang) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Clutch Recommendations Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Looking For Recommendation For OEM Style Clutch
Thermal clutch fan recommendations for 1966 Mustang w/ 289
Best 99-04 Mustang GT clutch kit replacement?
What parts would you recommend for a clutch (2000 stang)
Clutch Recommendations
