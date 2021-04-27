Recommendations for a 1986 GT

Hey guys I'm Kyle, I recently received my dad's old 1986 GT mustang to fix up. I am super excited and eager to expand my knowledge of cars through this project as it's gonna be my first car. I have been saving for this car for pretty much my whole life and hope the outcome of this project is like what I have in mind. I have been browsing parts and thinking of how I want the car to turn out, but I would like some recommendations from more experienced/knowledgeable people on what parts are good, bad, decent, or a suggestion on what I should get. The car has been sitting on my grandpa's property under a bunch of tarps, my grandpa used to sometimes drive it around his property so it wasn't collecting too much dust. That kept it in decent condition and from the outside, it looks good, haven't seen under or anything yet. Today I am going to get the car and move it to my friend's shop to work on it and get the project underway. I ordered the Eibach pro kit suspension and a few other things to get it running better + basic things that need replacing. Let me know what you think, Thanks it means a lot.