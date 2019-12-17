Recommendations for a Disk Brake Kit for my 1967.

GotMojo
New Member
-
- Dec 16, 2019
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 63
Hello,
Posted this in the welcome wagon forum. I thought this may be a better spot for it.
Starting to restore this family heirloom. Looking for a good disk brake kit for my 1967 Mustang. Amy recommendations will be much appreciated.
Thanks
Posted this in the welcome wagon forum. I thought this may be a better spot for it.
Starting to restore this family heirloom. Looking for a good disk brake kit for my 1967 Mustang. Amy recommendations will be much appreciated.
Thanks
Attachments
-
407 KB Views: 2