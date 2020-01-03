recommendations needed/2007GT/shocks and struts

mbrewer68

New Member
Jan 3, 2020
Indiana
I'm looking for recommendations on the best shocks and struts for 2007 Mustang GT. Here in Indiana, these backcountry roads can get a bit bumpy with potholes and all, cause slowing down ain't an option (LOL)
Thanks in advance
 

