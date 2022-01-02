Recommended 347 stroker kits?

Hey gang, alot of you confirmed that the 302 block I had was a good start for an engine build. Now, I'd like to know which stroker kits you'd recommend. Looking to buy a complete a kit from Summit,, LMR, Etc. Eventually I'd like to put the engine in a foxbody or older mustang down the line for weekend driving. I don't anticipate going to the track or breaking any kind of landspeed records; simply a fun car to drive. This will be fuel injected and manual transmission if it makes a difference. Also, any build lists of other recommended parts I should be looking at would be appreciated. Thanks in advance and happy new year!