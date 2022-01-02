Recommended 347 stroker kits?

bigbros93

bigbros93

Member
Oct 31, 2011
13
1
14
Orlando, FL
Hey gang, alot of you confirmed that the 302 block I had was a good start for an engine build. Now, I'd like to know which stroker kits you'd recommend. Looking to buy a complete a kit from Summit,, LMR, Etc. Eventually I'd like to put the engine in a foxbody or older mustang down the line for weekend driving. I don't anticipate going to the track or breaking any kind of landspeed records; simply a fun car to drive. This will be fuel injected and manual transmission if it makes a difference. Also, any build lists of other recommended parts I should be looking at would be appreciated. Thanks in advance and happy new year!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
2018 Rims on 1965 Mustang
Replies
0
Views
234
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
PsuedoCode
P
B
SOLD 1993 Mustang LX Notchback- 347 Stroker
Replies
7
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Bzammitt
B
M
96 Explorer 5.0L 347 Stroker build
Replies
0
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mklovell
M
H
Prepping for FI
Replies
12
Views
701
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Steel1
Steel1
C
331 or 347 Kit, Where to buy
Replies
5
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Stang a long
S
Top Bottom