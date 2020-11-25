Fuel Recommended Carb Size?

Motorsport71

Motorsport71

So I have an '85 Mustang GT with a 302 automatic and 3:73 gears. I replaced the engine with a roller motor I purchased from Blueprint Engines. The dyno sheet that came with the engine showed 9:1 compression, 308 hp and 344 ft/lb torque (at the crank). I put a Holley 4160 600cfm with vacuum secondary's on it some time ago but I've had a stumble on hard acceleration. Timing is set properly. I had a shop verify it's correct. He's super busy so he can't get me in until the spring for an all around 'tune'. I was parked across the street from a guy who works on only vintage cars. An employee of his came over to look at the car (I had the hood up and he was a foxbody guy too) I mentioned the stumble and he said to go see his boss. Long story short he said right off the bat that its not getting enough fuel on takeoff. So I have a couple of options. I can take the car to him and have my carb refitted with bigger jets etc, or I can change the carb all together.

Would I be better to go with a something like a double pumper vs the vacuum secondary?
Would I benefit from a larger carb like a 650 or maybe bigger?

Thanks for looking,
Motorsport71
 

CarMichael Angelo

CarMichael Angelo

clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
If the car is just experiencing an initial stumble when you mat the pedal, it’s just a simple pump squirter upgrade.
If the guy is worth his salt and can truly make the carb work based on the plethora of tuning options there are for a Holley carb, then let him do it. There really isn’t any carb that youre gonna put on any engine that’ll be perfect right out of the box, but a mild hesitation during acceleration is an easy fix.
 
