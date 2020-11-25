So I have an '85 Mustang GT with a 302 automatic and 3:73 gears. I replaced the engine with a roller motor I purchased from Blueprint Engines. The dyno sheet that came with the engine showed 9:1 compression, 308 hp and 344 ft/lb torque (at the crank). I put a Holley 4160 600cfm with vacuum secondary's on it some time ago but I've had a stumble on hard acceleration. Timing is set properly. I had a shop verify it's correct. He's super busy so he can't get me in until the spring for an all around 'tune'. I was parked across the street from a guy who works on only vintage cars. An employee of his came over to look at the car (I had the hood up and he was a foxbody guy too) I mentioned the stumble and he said to go see his boss. Long story short he said right off the bat that its not getting enough fuel on takeoff. So I have a couple of options. I can take the car to him and have my carb refitted with bigger jets etc, or I can change the carb all together.



Would I be better to go with a something like a double pumper vs the vacuum secondary?

Would I benefit from a larger carb like a 650 or maybe bigger?



Thanks for looking,

Motorsport71