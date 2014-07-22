Progress Thread Red Fury-the 91 Fox That Needs Help

Hi all, im Danny and I finally bought something with torque that just so happens to drive the correct pair of wheels. To get back on the road I need to repair or replace the aod (auto transmission) and probably do a head gasket job.

I just recently got the ps leaks squared away so it's to no surprise that I've acquired yet another leak, this time from the coolant overflow bottle. Thinking it needs a new head gasket from the milkshake it poured out as well as both hoses being hot. Still gonna hope it's the thermostat, but we'll see. Haven't gotten around to a compression test yet, but that'll be the first thing I do one I get back to the garage.
 

Here's a couple of pics
 

Wow, forgot I made this post. Ended up selling the car since it had a lot more issues than I had tools for repair at the time (and the income to buy those tools.)
 
