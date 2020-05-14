Have opportunity to purchase a true 27k mile GT convertible. Runs, drives, and even smells like new. Has original top and is unrestored, has been maintained regularly, starts and drives perfect.

Down side is it is an auto and CFI car but is original down to paint mark's on suspension, original Ford bag (paper) with unused tools and working radio. Is pretty loaded with all power, cold AC, tilt, cruise, etc. A few paint cips were touched up poorly but overall, paint and interior are like new. I crawled all over and under it and found no rust, not even surface rust.

Value? Thanks!