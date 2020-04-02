Hello all.. I have a 1988 GT, with a pretty modified engine and I like to say it’s 10% drag car wannabe and 90% street so I need to be able to enjoy driving it... right now here’s what I’m looking at if anyone can help.

My car is in dire need of front suspension help, stock springs and cheap struts make it “feel” it’s age and since installing upper&lower tubular rear control arms with poly bushings the rear isn’t as squeaky as before and “firmer” feeling as well so...what is best way to redo the front?

I’m not sure I can afford to go with coil overs and whatever else is needed to run them (I’m pretty ignorant on suspension stuff) I’ve asked a similar question before but I’m currently wondering if changing out all the bushings in the front is worth the trouble, or should I buy tubular control arms for the front??

Are they available for stock spring/strut setups? I know it’ll not handle any better without real investment but I’m not looking to carve corners... I just want the tight feeling that’s gone... side note, car pulls hard to right and alignment guy said that was a straight as he could get it... I think he was perhaps talking about the steering wheel as it’s straight when is traveling straight but must be held there.. the wheel even turns to the right if I let it go and again the car pulls hard to right so I’m afraid there’s something bent that I can’t visually notice? CC plates would correct it probably but isn’t that just hiding a problem I still have or will it be ok to correct whatever is wrong with CC plates??

I went way off topic there but if you’re still reading, back to front suspension in general, should I replace stock bushings or is it cost effective to get tubular ones with poly bushings already in them... if I do that it’s go coilover now or probably never...

All advise welcome, what would you do if it was yours and the loose feeling front suspension was driving you nutz and has become priority #1?