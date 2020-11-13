Regarding rear end noise

JJHstang

Sep 12, 2018
Posted earlier post on noise coming from the rear end of my 71 Mach 1.
The sound has changed. I now is a squealing sound. Almost like a belt squeal but from the rear end.
My mechanic didn't have much time but checked differential fluid and felt around. Nothing was hot. U joint looked good. He said to bring it back in and he would put it on the hoist while running ti check for sounds.
Any ideas.
 

Top Bottom