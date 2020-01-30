Reintroduction

I'm getting back to driving my Mustang again since I finally got her running/driving like a good daily should. It must have been years since I've been on this site since it uses my (extremely) old AOL email.I wrecked my 92 GT back in '13 and have since bought a red 93 coupe and swapped the drivetrain and MM suspension over. The car has AFR 165 heads, FTI cam, ported Cobra intake, longtubes, 3.73s and other small stuff. It dyno'd 305hp/329tq. I've been playing with the tune with a Quarterhorse and BE and finally got the small driveability parts dialed in.