Electrical Relay wiring help

Relay wiring vid. This video is good but it does not do what I have always understood to be one of the main purposes of relays. I've always seen them used to allow a thin gauge wire to be used to activate the relay. For example, in fog lights, you don't want full power running into the car and to your on/off switch. Using a relay would be like this if I can describe it correctly.....

Power from 12v battery to relay using heavy gauge wire (per needs). Heavy gauge wire to fog lights and ground from fog lights. This completes the heavy circuit. The last thing is the thin wire into the car to the toggle switch. This is not how this guy is using them.

Can one of you electrical wizzes (?) look at this vid and tell me what you think? He did a great job illustrating the use. It's a solid vid to me. But I'd like to know how to modify this to use the thin wire activation method. Sad to admit this but I've done this wiring job on my mustang fog lights and when I added a custom light bar on my motorcycle. My old brain is not retaining anything anymore. Beginning to think there's more wrong up there than before....lol. That's why I copy and paste these answers when they come. Off-site brain storage.....ughhh.

Thanks for the help.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2Mr2Zgv1Ck
 

