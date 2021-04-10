Relays not clicking when scanning for codes

1991 LX 5.0:

My Relays always clicked when my OBD1 was connected as I assume it’s always suppose to.

Yesterday I pulled the battery out of the car. Today I installed a new Pos and Neg battery cable from CJ. The neg has the computer connection as well.

The car starts and there is no check engine light and normal engine operations but out of curiosity I decided to scan for codes. The scanner shows the triangle meaning the scanner is communicating with the computer and I only get code 11 meaning all is good (even though the square box always flashes a few times?!?!).

However when I press the test start button I only get 1 little click sound in the beginning of the test and nothing else where prior to this cable swap I always heard all the solenoids clicking as the tests proceeded. Several clicks but now only 1.

Does anyone know if these clicking sounds always have to occur or does this mean there is something wrong?

I jumped the grey connector to the battery ground and still no clicking sounds. I tried it over and over but no clicks. Curious if it has something to do with the battery being removed for a day and new cables installed and car hasn’t been driven?. The grounds are all connected as well and the car starts (haven’t driven it yet for other reasons).

Any thoughts is appreciated.