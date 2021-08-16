Reliable Sources?

I am really having a hard time getting parts ordered. After some internet searching I found Jegs was thought to be better than Summit insofar as response and delivery. With Jegs i can never get anyone on the phone to confirm an order, got emails but they want me to call and of course no one answers when I dial the direct number. tried calling the basic number only to get passed around....



Anyone have a good recommendation for quality parts, someone that answers the phone or will call you back?



SS