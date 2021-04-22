Removal of AOD shifter bezel in '92 GT

JJP92GThatch48K
Member
-
- Apr 12, 2021
-
- 8
-
- 6
-
- 13
-
- 68
I just bought the Daniel Carpenter Cup Holder center console panel from LMR
and I need to know how to get the AOD shifter bezel up so I can take out the
2 screws at the front of this panel. I've watched a video on installing this panel,
but it was in a 5-speed and the shifter bezel removal looked very simple.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Thanks, Jeff
and I need to know how to get the AOD shifter bezel up so I can take out the
2 screws at the front of this panel. I've watched a video on installing this panel,
but it was in a 5-speed and the shifter bezel removal looked very simple.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Thanks, Jeff