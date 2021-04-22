Removal of AOD shifter bezel in '92 GT

Apr 12, 2021
Pickerington, Ohio
I just bought the Daniel Carpenter Cup Holder center console panel from LMR
and I need to know how to get the AOD shifter bezel up so I can take out the
2 screws at the front of this panel. I've watched a video on installing this panel,
but it was in a 5-speed and the shifter bezel removal looked very simple.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Thanks, Jeff
 

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Feb 18, 2001
Massachusetts
It's the same way. There are four clips (2 on each side) that hold the shifter trim plate down. You just need to use a non-marring tool to pry up to release them. Go slowly, as this clips can break if you are too aggressive. The 5-spd's are easy because you can put your fingers down into the hole where the shift boot is and lift up. The same motion will release the AOD plate.

Here's the underside of the AOD shifter plate. You can see the clips on the edgesd

1619104555001.png
 
