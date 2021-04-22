Removal of AOD shifter bezel in '92 GT

It's the same way. There are four clips (2 on each side) that hold the shifter trim plate down. You just need to use a non-marring tool to pry up to release them. Go slowly, as this clips can break if you are too aggressive. The 5-spd's are easy because you can put your fingers down into the hole where the shift boot is and lift up. The same motion will release the AOD plate.Here's the underside of the AOD shifter plate. You can see the clips on the edgesd