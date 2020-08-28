Remove ABS Module 97 V6

Hi everyone,I have a question regarding my 1997 V6. The ABS light came on a while and it stays on constantly.Found lots of good advice in this forums and also some good info in various tutorials. I had a buddy come over with a professional scanner that can also read ABS codes but got no response from the abs module. I got the same result when I followed the instructions in this video (youtube.com/watch?v=jVdQRXEMhJc).The sensors and connectors have all been cleaned and the fuses checked out fine as well. I would like to take a look at the abs module itself - however i cannot find any info on how to remove this particular model of abs module. I found plenty of tutorials for other mustangs. Can someone give me a hint how many screws i need to remove to separate the module from the pump (see attached image for the type of module in my stang)? Maybe someone has one of these module laying around and can take a few pictures that show the locations of the screws?Any help or pointers would be greatly appreciated.ThanksAchim