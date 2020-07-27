Well after hours and hours of following guides and videos and blah blah blah.. I finally found the issue of idle surge, hesitation under throttle, stumbling, bad mileage.. etc.
Incorrect spark plug gap.. and since people are going to ask they were gaped at .035 not .055 and here is the reason, the gap tool I used was not correct. Pictures attached.
