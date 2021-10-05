removed timming chain put back a new one now i lost power?

Ok want to update this one its aon a post i posted a month ago or so I had,I bought this 92 gt was running hot scince i bought it (2months).I decide to buy new water pump so whn i got to the timming cover i removed it to take a look.It has a cloyes 9 keyway.I decied to replace it becuse it appered to have slack so i bought installed a comp cam,SO MAYBE THIS IS WHERE I MESSED UP RIGHT HERE IM ASSUMING.I couldve sworn honestly that that it was installed "straight up" before i removed it" I really belive so.I put car togther.fired up.I started to burp radiator noticed it would not stop bubbling.Ran a compression test #8 was lower then the rest at 90 others 120.I took heads off thinking there was the issue.I have a set of ported heads from bjs cylinder heads.Nice heads by the way.Ok so Installed heads.Turned car on sounds Really good at idel.i DID NOTICE when Im at idel when i reved it it reves faster and higer then before.Machine shop did I did have 3 bent valves.Anyways here is the problem,i took car to street and was NOT like it was before.I lost power when i floored it it didnt cherp or peel out like before at all.I cant get a hold of the guy i boughht the car from to ask whet kind of cam it has.I know it has one but not sure what cam it is.Im thinking maybe i did not install it the chain the way it was,I did line up marks straight up but im not sure.What is i took chain off turned the cam once around and installed it back with the marks lined up.Would that do anything or no?In otherwords what if i removed the chain,when chain was off turned cam around then instaled it with marks lined up again could me turning the cam once throw this offf?I havent ran another compression test hoping its not a ring or something in the block.Im assuming its the chain becuase it was like night and day.It hadf major power before i removed it and when installed it again loss of power.Any thing guys would help here.Its hard to get a hold of someone who knows valve timming installing a cam.Your avarge machanic wont know.Here is a pic of the way i have it set right now,so yes marks lined up but if i moved the cam around then installed the chain could that screw up the way the engine cam,chain was set?O and now I have continus cel light ran codes,85,67, I dont these are the issues